Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Down 64.5% in July

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Potash America stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Potash America has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.
Potash America Company Profile
