PotCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $1,818.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,611.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.51 or 0.05762245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.01272842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00347384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00122795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.30 or 0.00586450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00339304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00266463 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,482,099 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

