Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

