Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.19% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $18,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,885,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 126,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 3,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,628 shares of company stock worth $2,327,277 in the last 90 days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

PRLD opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

