Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,738,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,763,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.02% of Chimerix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chimerix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chimerix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chimerix by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of CMRX opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $598.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.