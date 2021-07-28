Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.93% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.91. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $248.09.

