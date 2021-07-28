Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 1,710,855 FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,710,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSII. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSII opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. FS Development Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

