Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,979 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.89% of Lydall worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lydall by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,884 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lydall by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Lydall by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 466,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lydall by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lydall by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDL opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.43. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $62.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

