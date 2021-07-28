Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,596 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $18,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.11. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

