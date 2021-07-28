Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,379 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of VEREIT worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VEREIT by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

VER opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.