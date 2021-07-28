Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,379 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of VEREIT worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $32,533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,981,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 794,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

VER opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

