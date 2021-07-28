Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 188,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

NYSE:RHI opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

