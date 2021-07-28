Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $17.26 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Discovery worth $17,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

