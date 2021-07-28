Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $17.73 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of IPG Photonics worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $201.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

