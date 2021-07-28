Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $18.99 Million Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 149.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.31% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $325,101. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.