Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.02% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

