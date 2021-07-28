Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.19% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $18,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

PRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -7.60. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,277. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

