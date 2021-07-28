Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $16.51 Million in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 387,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.90% of Immunocore at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth $45,981,000. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $40,442,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

IMCR opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

