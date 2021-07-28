Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $16.76 Million Investment in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,738,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,763,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.02% of Chimerix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $598.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

