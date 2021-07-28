Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,802,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.01% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $118,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCB opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

