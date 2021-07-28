Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.93% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,790,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000.

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.91. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.48 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09.

