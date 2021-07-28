Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 282,900 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

