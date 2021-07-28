Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 105,902 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.02% of Drive Shack worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Drive Shack by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 35.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.