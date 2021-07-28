Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 12,674 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $20,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:PWR opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

