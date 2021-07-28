Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 153,469 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.67% of Nkarta worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,682.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 71,924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $206,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NKTX opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

