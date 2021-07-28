Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 29,966 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 85,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 765,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 559,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 235,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

BWA stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

