Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 38,206 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,206 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

