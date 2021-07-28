Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,114,906 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114,906 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.45% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $777.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

