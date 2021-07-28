Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 47,394 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,394 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,607,000 after acquiring an additional 312,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 308,728 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

