Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,823 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

