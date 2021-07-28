Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,646 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $18,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,225,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

