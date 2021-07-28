Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,979 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.89% of Lydall worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lydall by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lydall by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $62.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

