Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114,906 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.45% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWH stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

