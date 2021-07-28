Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,386,555 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.29% of VICI Properties worth $346,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 177.3% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

