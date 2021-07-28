Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,529,019 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 8.96% of Agree Realty worth $386,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

