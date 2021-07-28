Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 702,329 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.20% of Guidewire Software worth $442,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $85,091,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $18,293,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 772,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $2,801,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.23. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

