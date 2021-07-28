Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $283,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 178,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

