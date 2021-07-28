Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 286,673 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of Apartment Income REIT worth $346,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 46.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 51.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 in the last 90 days.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

