Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $240,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

NYSE:FIS opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44. The company has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of -396.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

