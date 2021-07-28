Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,056 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of The Progressive worth $374,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

