Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,613 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $309,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

