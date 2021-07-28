Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129,545 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.91% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $400,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.75.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $353.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

