Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,939,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.22% of CyrusOne worth $266,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.