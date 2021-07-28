Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,703 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Honeywell International worth $329,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $1,546,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 54.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 129,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 44.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 277,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,290,000 after buying an additional 85,412 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $234.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

