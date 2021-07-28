Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.38% of Regency Centers worth $326,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 46.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,385,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,062,000 after acquiring an additional 343,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 652,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $2,227,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

