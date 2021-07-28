Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 642,457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.77% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $282,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $55.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

