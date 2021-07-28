Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.88 Billion Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,582,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,030,503 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Apple worth $2,880,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.06.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

