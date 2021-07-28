Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $272.02 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,368 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Corteva worth $272,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

