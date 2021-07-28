Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $283.48 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,742 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Chubb worth $283,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 76.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

