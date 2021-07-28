Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $311.20 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,226,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,431 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.08% of CubeSmart worth $311,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,918 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $63,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

